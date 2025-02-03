Fair 45°

Police ID Woman Killed In Tractor Trailer Crash In Franklin Township

A 28-year-old North Plainfield woman was identified as the person killed in a crash with a tractor trailer on the early morning of Saturday, Feb. 1, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police
Sam Barron

Kelly Haymond was driving a 2020 orange Dodge Charger when it collided with a 2009 black Volvo tractor trailer at South Middlebush Road and Jacques Lane,  Prosecutor John McDonald, Chief of County Detectives Frank Roman, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather said.

Haymond was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Volvo was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, Franklin Township police said. 

