Police ID 16-Year-Old Dead In Franklin Township Wreck

Police have identified the victim of a crash early Thursday, Aug. 22 in Hunterdon County as a 16-year-old girl.

 Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Sophia Detorres, of Franklin Township, was a passenger in a three-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hogback Road and Lower Lansdown Road, the county prosecutor's office announced. 

Three passengers and one driver were seriously injured and were taken to area hospitals. As of press time, the two hospitalized have been released and one was in critical but stable condition. One driver was treated at the scene and released.

Members of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Franklin Township Police Department, and Quakertown NJ Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact either the Franklin Township Police Department (908) 735-6508 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office (908) 788-1129.

