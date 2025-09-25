At 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, Franklin Township police responded to a hotel on Cedar Grove Lane and found a lethargic 5-month-old infant girl with a large contusion to the back of her head, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Franklin Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Lloyd Fredericks said.

The infant was transported to a local trauma center for emergency treatment, authorities said. The victim’s mother, Pamela Janiszak, was found unconscious on a bed in the room and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The infant sustained multiple skull fractures, head swelling, and intercranial hemorrhages, authorities said. An investigation determined Janiszak was responsible for her injuries, authorities said.

Janiszak is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

