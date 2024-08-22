One Killed, Five Injured In Three-Car Crash In Franklin Township: Prosecutor

At 7:30 a.m., Franklin Township Police responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Hogback Road, Route 617 and Lower Landsdown Road, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, three passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals, and two drivers were treated at the scene and released, authorities said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact either the Franklin Township Police Department at 908-735-6508 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin Township and receive free news updates.