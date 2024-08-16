Fair 79°

Motorcyclist, 31, Airlifted In Franklin Township Crash

A 31-year-old Bound Brook motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with a serious head injury in a crash with another vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 15.

NJSP medevac (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The crash happened at 5 Manville Causeway near Weston Canal Road around 7:35 p.m. in Franklin Township, Lt. Vincent T. Wilson said.

Responding officers from the Franklin Township, Manville, South Bound Brook and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department performed lifesaving efforts to the victim before he was airlifted by New Jersey State Police's NorthStar helicopter.

The factors that contributed to the crash are under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau. A section of the Manville Causeway was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the motor vehicle crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.

