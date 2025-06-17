Man Beat Husky With Saw Blade After It Got Loose From Car In Franklin Twp: Cops

Dennis Storey, 62, of Perth Amboy, was arrested Tuesday, June 10, and is being held in the Morris County Jail, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. On Monday, June 16, a judge ordered him detained pending trial.

The alleged incident happened Saturday, June 7, around 7:18 p.m., when Franklin Township Police received a 9-1-1 call about an act of animal cruelty near Somerset Street, McDonald said.

Witnesses told officers that Storey left his 3-year-old husky in a vehicle while going into a store. The dog got out and was wandering the parking lot when a passerby tied him up nearby. When Storey saw the dog outside, he “repeatedly kicked and struck him,” then continued to hit him while walking him back to the car, officials said.

“Storey placed the dog inside the vehicle while still striking him,” authorities said. “At one point, Storey picked up a saw and was striking the dog with the blade of the saw before leaving the area”.

Storey was later spotted driving in the area. Officers tried to stop him, but “Storey eluded the officers by not stopping for several miles and at one point struck a Franklin Township police vehicle, causing damage to both the police vehicle and his own,” McDonald said. Officers ended the pursuit soon after.

Storey was eventually arrested by Perth Amboy Police on an unrelated warrant and turned over to Franklin detectives.

The husky was found at a nearby shelter and will be examined for injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

Storey was charged with:

2nd-degree Eluding

3rd-degree and 4th-degree Animal Cruelty

3rd-degree Hindering Apprehension

4th-degree Aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer

4th-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

4th-degree Endangering another person

4th-degree Hindering Apprehension

4th-degree Tampering with Evidence

4th-degree Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct (petty disorderly persons offense)

Prosecutor McDonald thanked “the Perth Amboy Police Department for their assistance with this investigation and the concerned citizens that alerted authorities to this animal cruelty act."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office or the Franklin Township Police Department, or use the STOPit app or Crime Stoppers Tip Line.

