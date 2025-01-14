Guilty! Special Needs Girl Strangled As Bus Monitor Scrolled Instagram: Somerset Prosecutor

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Amanda Davila was working as a bus monitor for the route to the Claremont School in Franklin Township, where she was responsible for the safety of Fajr Williams, a 6-year-old girl in a wheelchair, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

Williams was properly strapped in her wheelchair by her older sister before getting on the bus, authorities said. Surveillance video showed Davila failed to properly anchor Williams’ wheelchair to the floor of the bus and failed to use the shoulder and lap belt, authorities said.

During the bus ride, Williams slid down in her wheelchair and was strangled by her wheelchair harness, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed Davila sat in front of Williams instead of across the aisle from her, used her cell phone with ear buds to scroll through Instagram, listen to Apple music, and send/receive 34 text messages during the bus ride instead of checking on Williams, authorities said.

Davila had received six years of safety training that emphasized a no cell phone and no ear buds policy, authorities said. She also was trained to frequently check on the students in her care, to sit across from wheelchair bound students, and to always use a shoulder and lap belt with students, authorities said.

She faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced next March.

