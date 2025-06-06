Franklin Township Fugitive Convicted of Weapons Charges: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force attempted to stop Kenneth James on Girard Avenue in Franklin Township, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said.

James fled on foot to the back of another’s residence where he concealed a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun on a basement windowsill, authorities said.

He was arrested in the property’s backyard and a search of his vehicle yielded a half pound of marijuana and packaging materials, authorities said.

James disappeared during the trial and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact (908) 231-7100.

