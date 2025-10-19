1 Dead In Franklin Township Crash: Cops

A Honda Civic and a Toyota Tundra collided at Easton Avenue near Cedar Grove Lane around 7:45 a.m. in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The driver and sole occupant of a 2019 white Honda Civic, a 51-year-old Somerset resident, was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, McDonald said. The driver and sole occupant of the 2023 gray Toyota Tundra, a 37-year-old Piscataway resident, was uninjured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at (732) 873-5533, extension 3174, or via email at [email protected].

