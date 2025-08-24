Hit-Run Newfield Driver Calls Cops 20 Minutes After Killing Jogger, Cops Say

Emmanuel Anakwah, 36, of Newfield, was heading south on Madison Avenue near Dalton Avenue in Newfield, when he hit Mckeon C. Mckeon-Fish, who was jogging southbound along the roadway, at 8:10 a.m., Matthew DeCesari said.

Mckeon-Fish of Newfield, was pronounced dead at the scene and Anakwah fled, police said.

Then, at 8:28 a.m., Gloucester County Communications received a 9-1-1 call from Anakwah reporting that he had been involved in the crash, police said. Officers found Anakwah parked on the side of the road on the 300 block of Catawba Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

Police said Anakwah was driving a silver 2011 Honda Pilot when he struck Mckeon-Fish, stopped briefly, and then fled before calling 9-1-1 a short time later.

Anakwah was charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and released pending a court date under NJ Bail Reform. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.

The case was investigated by Franklin Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

