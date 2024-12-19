Franklinville Man Who Fired Shot During Road Rage Incident Captured, Police Say

Anthony Riccelli, 41, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Franklin Township Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with aggravated assault and gun-related offenses.

Officers responded to a shooting report near Main and Marshall Mill roads at around 8:44 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9. The victim told police they were traveling on Main Road when another driver pulled up alongside their vehicle, rolled down the window, and fired a single gunshot.

No injuries were reported. The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle, including its registration.

Police identified Riccelli as the suspect. Later that evening, Riccelli's vehicle was found at a relative’s home in Pine Hill and was seized as evidence but officers didn't catch Riccelli.

Franklin Township detectives and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office conducted surveillance at a Burlington County residence where Riccelli was believed to be staying on December 18. Officers saw him entering a vehicle and took him into custody after stopping him.

Riccelli was held at the Salem County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing.

