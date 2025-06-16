DWI Driver Charged After Crash Leaves Man Critical: Franklin Twp PD

At 12:56 p.m., officers responded to Swedesboro Road and Little Mill Road for a car crash with a person trapped, Franklin Township police said.

David Hewitt was operating a 2018 Dodge Ram on Little Mill Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Swedesboro Road, striking a 2005 Ford F-350 driven by a 34-year-old Clayton man traveling east on Swedesboro Road.

The driver of the Ford was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by the Franklinville Fire Company, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Hewitt, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene, was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. A search warrant was authorized to obtain a blood sample to test for intoxicants, police said.

Hewitt is charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and additional traffic offenses, police said. He will be lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility upon his release from the hospital, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin-Newfield and receive free news updates.