Distracted Delivery Driver Hits Grandmother, Girl Near Franklin Township Bus Stop, Police Say

Laura Mayo Pulgarin of Philadelphia was charged with two counts of assault by auto, the Franklin Township Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Officers responded to the crash scene on the 1800 block of Grant Avenue at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Investigators said Pulgarin, 22, ignored a Franklin Township School District bus that was stopped with its red flashing lights on and stop sign extended.

The six-year-old girl just got off the bus and was crossing the street with her 50-year-old grandmother when a vehicle traveling east hit them. The bus driver repeatedly honked to warn Pulgarin but she didn't slow down before the collision.

Pulgarin was a delivery driver working for a third-party Amazon service. According to police, she was distracted by the map feature on her cellphone at the time of the crash.

The grandmother was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. Authorities didn't disclose the girl’s condition.

The crash remained under investigation.

