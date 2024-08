Gavino Briones-Arredondo, a San Diego resident, in the southern part of the Lone Star State, was found to be in possession of cocaine, following a motor vehicle stop on Tuesday, July 16, Franklin Borough police said.

He was charged with possession of cocaine along with other motor vehicle summonses, police said. He was released pending a court appearance in Sussex County Superior Court, police said.

