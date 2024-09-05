Fair 72°

SHARE

Teen Brandished Imitation Firearm During Road Rage Incident: Franklin PD

An 18-year-old Franklin Borough man was arrested and charged after he brandished an imitation firearm during a road rage incident on Friday, Aug. 16, authorities said.

Franklin Borough Police

Franklin Borough Police

 Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police Facebook
Sam Barron

David Daneri fled the scene after officers responded to the road rage incident, and with assistance from multiple departments was located minutes later, still in possession of the imitation firearm, Franklin Borough Police said.

Daneri was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, disorderly conduct, harassment, and simple assault  Daneri was issued a complaint summons and released pending his appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin-Hamburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE