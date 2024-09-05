Teen Brandished Imitation Firearm During Road Rage Incident: Franklin PD

David Daneri fled the scene after officers responded to the road rage incident, and with assistance from multiple departments was located minutes later, still in possession of the imitation firearm, Franklin Borough Police said.

Daneri was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, disorderly conduct, harassment, and simple assault Daneri was issued a complaint summons and released pending his appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

