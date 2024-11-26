Overcast 52°

SHARE

Massive 3-Alarm Fire Erupts On Gingerbread Castle Road, Crews Battle Blaze For 12 Hours

Firefighters from across Sussex and Morris counties worked tirelessly for more than 12 hours Monday, Nov. 25 to extinguish a massive commercial structure fire.

Gingerbread Castle Road fire.

Gingerbread Castle Road fire.

 Photo Credit: Hamburg NJ Fire & Rescue
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Hamburg Fire Department responded to the blaze on Gingerbread Castle Road in Hamburg around 2 a.m., and quickly upgraded it to a 3-alarm fire due to its intensity. 

Mutual aid units from surrounding counties and the Sussex County Tanker Task Force were called in to assist, delivering truckloads of water to the scene throughout the operation.

Crews faced challenging conditions as they battled the flames for more than half a day, with additional resources still expected to operate intermittently in the coming days, officials said.

Hamburg Fire and Rescue expressed gratitude to all involved, including neighboring fire departments, Hamburg OEM, Hamburg Police Department, and other supporting agencies.

“We ask the community to keep the area clear to allow our crews to work safely as they continue to manage this incident,” fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin-Hamburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE