Hamburg Dad Bryan Evans Dies Suddenly, 39

Bryan, of Hamburg was a devoted husband to Laura and a proud father to sons Bryce and Sylas, and daughters Taylor and Aryana, his obituary says. He worked at Givaudan in East Hanover since 2021 and was named Employee of the Month multiple times for his dedication and work ethic, his obit says. He was known for his kind heart, loyalty, and quiet strength.

In addition to his wife and kids, Bryan is survived by his parents, Christopher and Mona (King) Evans; his brother, Daniel Evans of Branchville; his sisters, Kristina Evans and her significant other Christopher Roach, and Jessica Dilauro and her husband Anthony of Middletown, New York; along with a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends, and colleagues.

Services were held May 1. Click here for Bryan Evans' complete obituary on the Pinkel Funeral Home website.

