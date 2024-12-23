Fair

Franklin Man Gets 3 Years For Firing Shots Onto Neighbor's Property: Sussex County Prosecutor

A 53-year-old Franklin Borough man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday, Dec. 18 after he pleaded guilty to firing gunshots that damaged his neighbor's property, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

On Saturday, July. 27, officers arrived on Corkhill Road and determined Kevin Kaye was intoxicated when he was handling the rifle, causing damage to his neighbor's fence, above-ground pool, children's clubhouse and garage, Franklin Borough police said. 

The residents and their children were in the yard and swimming pool at the time shots were fired, police said.

Kaye pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a loaded rile and endangering another person, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

