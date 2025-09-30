Franklin Cop Won't Face Charges In Route 23 Crash That Killed Teen: AG

A grand jury declined to criminally indict Sgt. William Grissom in the crash that killed Deanna D'Arco, a 19-year-old Vernon resident, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Grissom was driving southbound on Route 23 in Franklin when a black Honda Prelude pulled out of the ShopRite parking lot near Walsh Street on Monday, May 27, 2024 around 10:40 a.m., Platkin said.

Video previously released by the AG's office shows the Prelude emerging from behind vehicles in traffic on the northbound side of the roadway. The officer's dashcam, released last year by Platkin, shows the Honda pulling out on Route 23 and slamming into his vehicle. The video blacks out before impact.

Grissom called in the crash, rendered medical aid to the occupants of the Honda, including to D'Arco, a front seat passenger in the vehicle. He remained on scene and remained on scene directing traffic while awaiting the arrival of additional officers and emergency medical personnel.

D'Arco was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where she died two days later, the attorney general's office said.

Click here to hear the 911 calls and watch dashcam/surveillance footage.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by statutes, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

A GoFundMe for D'Arco's Vernon family raised more than $9,300. Her organs were donated through the NJ Sharing Network.

D'Arco's obituary says she was a teacher's assistant at Little Learners Academy in Jefferson Township, having graduated in 2021 from the Youth Corps in Newton.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin-Hamburg and receive free news updates.