At 1:05 p.m., Lacey Township police and fire responded to a home on Hillwood Road and discovered furniture in the residence to be on fire, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The blaze was extinguished, Billhimer said.

An extinguished determined Taquan Shelton set fire to a couch and ottoman in the living room by using an open flame on an ignitable liquid, Billhimer said. Shelton was a renter of the residence, Billhimer said.

Shelton was charged with aggravated arson and transported to Ocean County Jail, Billhimer said.

