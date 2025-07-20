Cagla Nemutlu, 22, was backing out of a parking spot when she struck the two men and then sped off without stopping or helping around just before 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, in the Winteringham Village apartment complex parking lot in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with serious injuries. He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, according to the prosecutor. A second man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene

Cops located Nemutlu elsewhere in the complex and took her into custody without incident.

Nemutlu was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and lodged in the county jail.

