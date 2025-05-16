Guns, Xanax: Lacey Township Teen Busted After Fleeing Cops, Prosecutor Says

Detectives began surveilling Aidan Marshall following an investigation into illegal firearms possession and narcotics distribution, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

As detectives attempted to make contact with Marshall, he fled on foot into a wooded area, Billhimer said. He was later found hiding underneath brush in a wooded area and was taken into custody, Billhimer said.

Marshall attempted to discard a bag, which contained a ghost handgun with an extended ammunition magazine and hollow point bullets, Billhimer said. A search of Marshall's residence turned up Xanax and $5500 in cash, Billhimer said.

He was hit with numerous weapons and drugs charges, Billhimer said, and remains lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

