Former Lacey HS Track Star Jailed On Murder Charges

A 20-year-old former track star at Lacey Township High School now faces murder charges, records show.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail
Sam Barron

Javir Askew-Mayweather was jailed on Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to the Ocean County Department of Corrections website. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the website.

A spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office said the Toms River Police Department is handling the investigation.

While at Lacey Township High School, Askew-Mayweather was one of the school's top runners, ranking near the top of the school record book in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x100 relay and the javelin toss.

