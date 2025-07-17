Forked River Woman With Warrant Rams Cop, Hits Car, Flees Scene In Wild Lacey Chase: Police

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 15, around 4:28 p.m., when officers stopped a vehicle in a Lacey Road business parking lot near Newark Avenue, police said.

The driver, Brooke I. Mathews, of Forked River, tried to flee during the traffic stop, according to Lacey Police Capt. Paul Sullivan Jr. Matthews put her car in reverse and slammed a Lacey police officer and vehicle, Sullivan said.

She then sped forward around officers and proceeded onto Lacey Road where she struck a civilian’s vehicle in traffic and continued to flee the scene, the captain said.

Police say Mathews then drove to her home in Forked River, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. She was eventually found and arrested after a search of the area, Sullivan said.

Mathews had an active no-bail warrant from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, according to Sullivan.

Mathews has five pages of criminal charges on the NJ Courts website, mainly drug and traffic offenses.

In connection with the July 15 incident, Mathews was charged on a criminal warrant with:

Eluding

Aggravated Assault

Obstructing the Administration of Law

She also faces motor vehicle violations, including:

Reckless Driving

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Failure to Report an Accident

Failure to Stop

Mathews was taken to Ocean County Correctional Facility, police said.

“Although vehicles did sustain damage from Brooke Mathews reckless driving, no injuries were reported in either crash, and the Officer struck was uninjured,” Sullivan said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit assisted with the investigation.

