Drunk Driver In Forked River Struck Woman, Crashed Into Her Parked Car: Police

Kathleen Colaio, 44, was charged with driving while intoxicated, the Lacey Township Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The crash happened near a home on the 400 block of Lake Barnegat Drive North on Monday, Dec. 2. Police and paramedics responded to the scene at around 5:09 p.m.

Investigators said Colaio was driving a blue Honda Civic south when the car struck a 63-year-old Bayville woman. The victim was behind her parked white Honda Accord and the Civic crashed into the back of the Accord.

The woman was brought to a nearby hospital and she was expected to survive her injuries. Police claimed Colaio showed signs of intoxication at the scene and she was arrested.

The crash investigation closed Lake Barnegat Drive North between Brentwood Road and Steuben Avenue. The road reopened later in the evening.

Additional charges were pending, police said. The Ocean County sheriff and prosecutor's offices helped in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Lacey police at 609-693-6636, ext. 2602.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Forked River-Lacey and receive free news updates.