At 5:43 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck near 1091 Florence-Columbus Road, Florence Township police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked contact Detective Sergeant Nicole Bonilla at 609-499-3131 or her email at nbonilla@florencetwppd.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Florence-Roebling and receive free news updates.