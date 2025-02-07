Fair and Breezy 40°

Small Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice In Raritan: Authorities (Photos)

A small dog is on the mend after she fell through the ice at a pond in Raritan Township on Thursday, Feb. 6, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:08 p.m. a rescue squad was dispatched to Sun Ridge Pond at Sun Ridge Drive and Hart Boulevard after a dog was in the water after falling through thin ice on the pond, Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

Two rescuers with appropriate protective equipment went out on the ice and quickly rescued the small dog, authorities said. The dog was reunited with their owner and was reported to be warming up and recovering quickly, authorities said.

