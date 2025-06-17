Raritan Woman Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing: Hunterdon County Prosecutor

Domonique Preston pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Alfred Payne said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, she is expected to be sentenced to 23 years in prison, authorities said.

At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, police responded to the 100 block of Manchester Road and found Steven Spivey dead with a stab wound to his left shoulder, authorities said

Officers then encountered Preston, who resided in the home, and arrested her at the scene, authorities said.

Preston was originally faced with a charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

