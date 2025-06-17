Fog/Mist 62°

Raritan Woman Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing: Hunterdon County Prosecutor

A 45-year-old Raritan Township woman was pleaded guilty on Monday, June 16 to fatally stabbing a 66-year-old man last year, authorities said.

Raritan Township Police Department

 Photo Credit: Raritan Township Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

Domonique Preston pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Alfred Payne said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, she is expected to be sentenced to 23 years in prison, authorities said.

At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, police responded to the 100 block of Manchester Road and found Steven Spivey dead with a stab wound to his left shoulder, authorities said

Officers then encountered Preston, who resided in the home, and arrested her at the scene, authorities said.

Preston was originally faced with a charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

