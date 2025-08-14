Pickup Truck Transporting Horses Involved In 2-Vehicle Crash: Raritan Twp Police

At 3:54 p.m., officers responded to Route 12 and Route 579 after a Ford van traveling north on Route 579 collided with the Ram pickup truck traveling west on Route 12, Raritan Township police said.

After the crash, both vehicles veered off the roadway, striking a utility pole which then fell onto both vehicles, police said.

A woman trapped in the Ram pickup truck was extricated by first responders and sustained lacerations to her face and injured both knees, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The horses were also removed from the trailer and loaded on to a second trailer, police said. The extent of any of their injuries is unknown, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

