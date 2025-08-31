Pickup Truck Left Dangling In Midair After Raritan Township Crash

The Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad, Raritan Township Fire Company, and Hunterdon Medical Center MICU EMS-1 were dispatched to State Highway 31 northbound between Wescott Drive and Gauntt Place at 4:26 p.m. for a vehicle-versus-tree crash, the rescue squad said.

Responders arrived to find the pickup lodged in the air between several trees. The driver was able to get out on their own, but the passenger was trapped and injured, authorities said.

Crews used multiple Paratech Fire & Rescue Equipment gold and grey rescue struts, ratchet belts, and pickets to stabilize the truck. A 14-foot roof ladder was placed into the cab, allowing the passenger to be placed into a basket stretcher, slid down the ladder, and transferred to an ambulance, the rescue squad said.

Squad EMTs and paramedics provided care during the rescue, which lasted about an hour. The crash is under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Flemington-Raritan and receive free news updates.