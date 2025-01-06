Person Airlifted After Four Injured In Two-Car Crash: Raritan Township PD

At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to Route 31 and Walter Foran Blvd. and found a white Subaru on fire and with heavy front-end damage, Raritan Township Police said. Officers were able to swiftly extinguish the fire, but the driver, a 45-year-old Flemington man sustained traumatic head injuries and was entrapped inside the vehicle, police said.

The three occupants of the other vehicle, a Toyota Tundra pickup, sustained minor injuries police said.

The driver of the Subaru was extracted and airlifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

