Former Flemington Councilman Gets Four Years For Distributing Cocaine: Prosecutor

A former councilman in Flemington was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday, Sept. 20 after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Borough photo/Malik Johnston and Liz Rosetti for Flemington Borough Council 2020
Sam Barron

Malik Johnston a.k.a. Pippin Folk has faced numerous legal problems. In April, Johnston, 47, was indicted for theft for stealing $1,000 from the Flemington Democratic Club's bank account at a branch in Bridgewater, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said. The theft charges were dismissed after Johnson paid restitution, Robeson said.

Johnston was originally arrested last October while he was still serving on the town council. He rejected calls for his resignation but did not run for re-election. He was first elected in 2020.

In Feb. 2023, Johnston was arrested for selling meth and cocaine to an undercover officer numerous times in Raritan Township, Robeson said.

