Former Flemington Councilman Gets Four Years For Distributing Cocaine: Prosecutor

Malik Johnston a.k.a. Pippin Folk has faced numerous legal problems. In April, Johnston, 47, was indicted for theft for stealing $1,000 from the Flemington Democratic Club's bank account at a branch in Bridgewater, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said. The theft charges were dismissed after Johnson paid restitution, Robeson said.

Johnston was originally arrested last October while he was still serving on the town council. He rejected calls for his resignation but did not run for re-election. He was first elected in 2020.

In Feb. 2023, Johnston was arrested for selling meth and cocaine to an undercover officer numerous times in Raritan Township, Robeson said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Flemington-Raritan and receive free news updates.