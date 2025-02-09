Flemington Family Loses Everything In House Fire

While the family escaped safely, with one child sustaining minor injuries, the blaze left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs, according to a GoFundMe campaign by Fatima Ledesma.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the fire at 11:33 a.m. on East Main Street.

First responders launched an all-hands operation, deploying ambulances, technical rescue units, and heavy rescue equipment. Crews from the Quakertown Fire Company EMS, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, and South Branch Emergency Services also joined the effort, providing ambulances and rehab support.

Two patients were taken to medical facilities by responding rescue squads, while EMTs stood by to address any additional injuries. Rescue firefighters assisted with fire suppression operations and refilled SCBA cylinders during overhaul efforts.

“Unfortunately, Heavy Rescue 495 was struck by a motorist attempting to squeeze through the scene,” the Rescue Squad reported. “Luckily, the damage was minor. Please do not drive through emergency scenes unless directed to do so by police!”

Fatima Ledesma, the sister of the homeowner, has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family in recovering from the tragic loss. “My sister, my brother-in-law, and my niece and nephews were able to escape the fire, and they are all now safe,” she shared. However, her niece sustained burns to her foot while fleeing the home and required hospitalization. She has since been cleared by doctors.

Ledesma described her sister as an amazing mother, wife, and daughter who has lost everything in a matter of seconds. “Anything helps, and thank you so much,” she wrote in the campaign, which aims to raise funds for medical expenses, basic necessities, and rebuilding efforts.

Emergency units cleared the scene after four hours of intense work. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad extended gratitude to its mutual aid partners for their assistance.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Flemington-Raritan and receive free news updates.