Child Sent Flemington School Janitor Sexual Images On Snapchat: Prosecutor

Carlos E. Barraza, 34, of Raritan Township, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 4, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The investigation began when the minor reported to the York County Regional Police in Pennsylvania that she sent two images of her intimate body parts to a Snapchat user, the prosecutor said. The IP history for the account showed the user was in Raritan Township, Robeson said.

The case was referred to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, which determined the Snapchat account was linked to Barraza, officials said.

A review of the account revealed 16 unique images and videos of child sexual abuse material saved to it, according to Robeson.

Barraza — a custodial employee contracted by the Flemington Raritan School District — was taken into custody without incident, Robeson said. He was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Barraza is being held at the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.

