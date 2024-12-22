3-Hour Fight: Firefighters Battle Raritan Township House Blaze

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the Nashaway Drive blaze, which was reported at 5:05 p.m., the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

When crews arrived, they found an active fire, officials said. The rescue squad sent two ambulances and Heavy Rescue 495 to assist at the scene.

While emergency medical technicians stood by for potential injuries, rescue firefighters supported suppression efforts by stretching a second handline as directed by the fire command. Crews also used the breathing air cascade system on Heavy Rescue 495 to refill approximately 40 SCBA cylinders during the overhaul phase.

Additional support came from Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps, which provided another ambulance, and Whitehouse Rescue Squad, which sent Rehab 225 to assist. South Branch Emergency Services staffed a cover ambulance for the rescue squad’s station until all units were cleared at 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

