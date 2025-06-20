2 Raritan Residents Indicted After Stealing Treasury Checks, Gun, Cockapoo: Prosecutor

Peter Gittens, 37, and Chambreona J. Williams, 33, both Raritan Township residents, are charged with forgery, trafficking in personal identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of movable property, and endangering the welfare of a child, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

In January, Raritan Township police investigated a report of a stolen U-Haul van, Robeson said. Williams fraudulently obtained the U-Haul van and Williams and Gittens leased apartments in Raritan Township using false identities, Robeson said.

In April, the defendants were detained following a traffic stop. A search of their apartments led to the discovery that Williams' children, ages 5 and 2, were left unsupervised in the apartment, Robeson said.

The search of the defendants’ apartments further revealed numerous forms of false identification, fraudulently obtained or manufactured credit cards, over $75,000 worth of stolen U.S. Treasury checks, an illegal credit card skimming device, an unregistered handgun that Peter M. Gittens was prohibited from possessing because of a prior conviction, large capacity ammunition magazines, and a stolen cockapoo dog, Robeson said.

