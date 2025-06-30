Truck Crashes Into Wires, Causing Power Outage In Fairfield

The truck was exiting a business driveway when it struck low hanging wires, causing the chain reaction, Fairfield police said. The crash caused damage to eight poles and several of them broke, police said. The wires fell on parked cars, causing several to catch fire, police said.

Eldridge Road is closed at this time while repairs are being made, police said. Power is expected to be completely restored by midnight, police said. It is unknown how many residents are without power, police said.

One person doing cable line work was shaken up but declined medical attention, police said.

