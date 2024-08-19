Three Men Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit: Fairfield PD

At 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Forest Place, where three men with ski masks were at the back door, Fairfield police said in a release. They were seen fleeing the area in a gray Honda CRV after the caller scared them off, police said.

Police located the vehicle on Little Falls Road and initiated a traffic stop, but the Honda accelerated in an attempt to elude law enforcement, officers said. The pursuit continued on Route 46 East before the vehicle crashed in Woodland Park on McBride Avenue.

Jaden Gadson, a 21-year-old Wayne resident, Justyn Cadena, a 20-year-old Paterson resident and Isaiah Mojica, a 19-year-old Paterson resident were arrested, police said. Police also found them in possession of an airsoft handgun, officers said. The Honda they were operating had been stolen out of Newark, police said. Several civilians in a separate vehicle were struck by the suspect’s vehicle and received minor injuries, police said.

They were charged with receiving stolen property, eluding, possession of an imitation firearm, and attempted burglary, police said. In addition, Cadena, who was determined to be the driver, was also charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.

The three were subsequently transported to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

