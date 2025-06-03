NJ Man Charged After Loud Late Night Birthday Party: Fairfield PD

At 1:14 a.m., officers responded to Commerce Road after receiving complaints about loud music and saw numerous vehicles and people at a trucking business usually closed at that hour, Fairfield police said.

The loud music at Canasis Express at 23 Commerce Rd. was turned off once those inside were alerted to the presence of law enforcement, police said. An investigation determined Montana agreed to sublet his space in the multi-unit building to host a birthday party in exchange for getting his car detailed for free.

Partygoers quickly left the party, though some did so in a reckless manner, resulting in two separate crashes, police said.

The warehouse was filled with smoke, alcoholic beverages, and the exterior doors were locked, some with deadbolts, police said. There was cardboard covering all of the windows, and some fire and carbon monoxide detectors had been removed so that the fire alarms would not go off, police said. Five vehicles were modified with external speakers on their roofs, police said.

The Fairfield Fire Department determined the building had multiple code violations, police said. The vehicles were impounded and towed, police said.

Montana was charged with criminal violation of maintaining a nuisance along with being cited for violating local ordinance charges, police said..

