Intoxicated Montclair Man Spits On Cop After Fairfield Bar Fight: Police

Brian Dougherty, 27, was arrested on Sunday, May 25, after officers were called to Danaher’s Pub at approximately 6:11 p.m. for a report of “an intoxicated patron allegedly trying to fight employees,” Fairfield police said in a statement.

Officer Rick Alves arrived first and found Dougherty “being physically combative with patrons and employees outside of the restaurant.” Police said Dougherty was “uncooperative and refused to listen to commands.”

After backup officers arrived, a brief struggle took place before Dougherty was placed under arrest, according to police.

While seated in the patrol car, Dougherty “began screaming obscenities at officers and patrons who were near the establishment,” and due to his “high level of intoxication,” an ambulance was called to the scene, police said.

Once medical personnel arrived, Dougherty “continued to be verbally abusive and refused instructions to properly lay on the stretcher,” police said. While being treated, he “allegedly spit at Officer Andrew VanderWal, striking him in the chest area,” and had to be restrained by two officers in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Dougherty was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, police said. He was later released and is scheduled to appear at the Essex County Superior Courthouse on July 8.

Assisting in the incident were officers from North Caldwell, West Caldwell, and an off-duty Totowa police officer.

