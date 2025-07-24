Bronx Man Possessed Three Stolen Cars: Fairfield PD

On Tuesday, July 15 at 3:28 p.m., officers received information a 2022 black Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen in New York City earlier this month was located at 10 Evans St., Fairfield police said.

While responding to the property, officers observed a car carrier truck on the property being operated by Luis Reyes, police said.

Officers saw the stolen Toyota Highlander along with a 2021 gray Toyota Highlander and a 2023 silver Honda CRV reported stolen from New York earlier this month, police said.

Reyes was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, police said.

Police searched his property on Wednesday, July 16 and did not find any stolen vehicles on the property but did observe a number of other zoning and fire prevention violations, officers said.

