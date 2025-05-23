Overcast 56°

Asian Mobster Stole $12K From NJ Resident's Bank Account: Fairfield PD

An organized crime member from Flushing was arrested and charged on Thursday, May 22, with stealing $12,000 from a Fairfield resident's bank account last November, authorities said.

Xuan Jin, 50, obtained personal banking information from a Fairfield resident and used that information for cash withdrawals, Fairfield police said. In total, over two days, $12,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s account, police said.

Fairfield police worked with law enforcement in New York City, Rockland County and Fort Lee to identify Jin as the suspect, officers said. Jin's organized crime ring is known to prey on people in the Asian community, specifically by stealing mail containing banking information, police said. They then pose as their victims and withdraw money from their bank accounts, police said.

Jin was arrested by the New York City Police Department before being extradited to the Bergen County Jail and then Essex County Jail. He faces charges of identity theft, theft and forgery, police said.

