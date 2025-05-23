Asian Mobster Stole $12K From NJ Resident's Bank Account: Fairfield PD

Xuan Jin, 50, obtained personal banking information from a Fairfield resident and used that information for cash withdrawals, Fairfield police said. In total, over two days, $12,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s account, police said.

Fairfield police worked with law enforcement in New York City, Rockland County and Fort Lee to identify Jin as the suspect, officers said. Jin's organized crime ring is known to prey on people in the Asian community, specifically by stealing mail containing banking information, police said. They then pose as their victims and withdraw money from their bank accounts, police said.

Jin was arrested by the New York City Police Department before being extradited to the Bergen County Jail and then Essex County Jail. He faces charges of identity theft, theft and forgery, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.