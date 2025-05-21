$100K Fairfield Scammer Turned Fugitive Busted At Southern Border, Police Say

On Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, an employee at Care by Dank's on Route 46 in Fairfield received a phone call from someone pretending to be with FedEx, Fairfield police said. During the conversation, the employee was told to obtain all the money from the business safes and deposit it into a Bitcoin machine, police said.

The caller, later identified as Jose Renteria-Medellin, told the employee this was urgent and at the request of the business owner, police said.

While still on the call, the employee received a text from the "business owner" confirming the request, police said. The employee was unable to open the safes and called a locksmith to the business to assist, police said.. After the safes were opened, the employee followed the caller’s instructions to deposit the money, police said.. After this was completed, the employee was advised he would receive a callback from the caller 20 minutes later, which never occurred, police said.

More than $100,000 cash was deposited, police said. Renteria-Medellin was identified as the suspect, though he had fled to Mexico, police said. On Thursday, Nov. 28. 2024, he was arrested as he crossed over the Mexican border into the United States, police said.

Extradited to the Essex County jail, last month, he pleaded guilty to theft by deception and conspiracy, police said. He remains incarcerated at the jail, police said.

