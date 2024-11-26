'Sweet And Loving' Ewing Woman, 19, Killed In Crash On Snowy Western PA Road: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page said 19-year-old Zy’yonnah Dully died in the crash on Friday, Nov. 22. She was a second-year nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Dully was driving home to New Jersey for Thanksgiving break when the crash "robbed her of a future that was so bright."

"Zy’yonnah was a sweet and loving girl [who] brought positive energy to anyone around her," wrote Latisha Spearman, the fundraiser's organizer. "She had dreams of becoming a nurse and was making everyone so proud. Blossoming into a young lady truly worth bragging about."

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $6,100 from at least 145 donations as of Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Pennsylvania State Police said Dully was driving south on Route 153 in Huston Township, Clearfield County, at around 11 a.m., the Courier Express newspaper reported. Her 2003 Buick LeSabre slid into the snowy road's northbound lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Dully was pronounced dead at the scene, WTAJ News reported. The crash happened about 65 miles south of the Pitt-Bradford campus and more than four hours west of Ewing.

Dully was a member of the Lambda Xi sorority at Pitt-Bradford, serving as the chapter's sergeant of arms.

"Zy was such a light on every person she crossed paths with," the sorority said in an Instagram post. "She always knew how to make someone smile, and there was never a dull moment with her. All of the sisters miss you dearly, Zy, and we hope you are resting easy.

"We love you. Forever a sister of Lambda Xi.”

The university and Bradford community mourned Dully's death.

"This is how I will always remember Zy, with that beautiful smile❤️," one Instagram commenter said.

"We hope you don’t mind if we offer up a prayer for you in this time of your grief and loss," OpenArms Community Church commented. "Father God, please [be] with Zy’s friends and family. Comfort them and meet them where they are hurting and grieving. Bring them memories of joy to ease the loss, but also give them hope and help as they navigate this new path without this sweet friend that they have lost."

Daily Voice has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information about the crash. A spokesperson didn't respond as of press time.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Zy'yonnah Dully.

