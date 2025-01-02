New Year, New Millionaire: $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In West Trenton

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Speedy Mart Food Store on Parkway Avenue in West Trenton, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. The winner was in the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

The winning numbers were 13, 22, 27, 29, and 35. The Mega Ball was 1 and the Megaplier was 2.

Two tickets bought in Florida and Minnesota also won $1 million. No one brought home the estimated $20 million jackpot in the first drawing since a California ticket won $1.22 billion on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday, Jan. 3, and the jackpot was an estimated $41 million.

