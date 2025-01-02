Firefighters Battling Two-Alarm Blaze At Ewing Apartment Building (Developing)

Crews were battling the blaze at 865 Lower Ferry Road on Thursday, Jan. 2, the Ewing Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post at 3:17 p.m. The address is for the Woodbrook House apartments.

It was unclear if anyone was injured as of press time.

"Please avoid the area so apparatus can respond in safely and firefighters can work," the department posted.

The West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company was among the departments providing mutual aid. The fire company asked drivers to steer clear of Lower Ferry Road between Stuyvesant Avenue and Langford Drive.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ewing Township and receive free news updates.