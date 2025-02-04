Partly Cloudy 42°

Cops ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Ewing

A 64-year-old Ewing woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 1, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to 725 Parkway Ave. and found a pedestrian, later identified as Tina Mann, not breathing after being hit by a car, Ewing police said. 

Officers administered CPR to Mann and she was transported to Capital Health Regional Medica Center, where she was soon pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ewing Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and no charges have been filed, police said.

