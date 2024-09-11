US Marshals Capture Armed Man Who Sexually Assaulted, Robbed Women At Elizabeth Hotels: Cops

Jameel Alston carried out the first incident at Motel 6 on Aug. 28, when the victim reported being sexually assaulted and robbed by an armed intruder, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. A second incident, an armed robbery of another woman, happened shortly after at the Ritz Motel.

During both incidents, Alston was driving a white 2021 Hyundai Kona, Daniel said alongside Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves.

Alston was arrested on Monday, Sept. 9 in Irvington with help from US Marshals and Union County Sheriff’s Department.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree terroristic threats, and additional weapons charges stemming from a referral to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit from the Elizabeth Police Department.

He was lodged in the Essex County Jail pending his first appearance hearing on Friday, Sept. 13.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information about Alston is urged to contact Union County Special Victims Unit Detective Jorge Rios at (908) 403-0044 or Elizabeth Police Detective Gino Quelopana at (908) 578-8239.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.