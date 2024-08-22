Two People Fatally Struck By Truck In Elizabeth IDed: Authorities

Tatiana Liceth, a 26-year-old Elizabeth resident, and Edisson Mauricio, 24 , were crossing the roadway at Routes 1 and 9 and Maple Avenue, when a tractor trailer that was stopped at the light proceeded forward when the southbound light turned green, a spokeswoman for the city said.

Liceth and Mauricio were fatally struck, while the driver remain on scene, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

