A Few Clouds 75°

SHARE

Two People Fatally Struck By Truck In Elizabeth IDed: Authorities

Two people in their 20s were fatally struck by a truck in Elizabeth on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

Elizabeth police

Elizabeth police

 Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD
Sam Barron

Tatiana Liceth, a 26-year-old Elizabeth resident, and Edisson Mauricio, 24 , were crossing the roadway at Routes 1 and 9 and Maple Avenue, when a tractor trailer that was stopped at the light proceeded forward when the southbound light turned green, a spokeswoman for the city said. 

Liceth and Mauricio were fatally struck, while the driver remain on scene, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE