Pit Bull Shot Dead After Attacking Elizabeth Cop: Authorities

At 11:40 a.m., emergency services units were at the 1000 block of Olive Street in search of a robbery suspect, a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth said. An officer went to the backyard of a residence in case the suspect appeared, authorities said.

As the officer was in the back, a large pit bull ran out and bit the officer, authorities said. The officer fired a shot, striking the dog, who died instantly, authorities said.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, authorities said. The robbery was part of a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

